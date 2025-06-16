Why Was A Ship With 3,000 Cars Abandoned In The Pacific Ocean?

A cargo ship carrying 3,000 cars, including 800 electric vehicles (EVs), was suddenly left adrift in the Pacific Ocean, its crew gone and its journey cut short. The circumstances behind its abandonment raised serious questions, and not just about the cars.

The Morning Midas was abandoned on June 4, 2025, after a raging fire started onboard. The Midas was originally traveling from Yantai, China, to Lazaro Cardenas, Mexico, when the fire broke out roughly 300 miles south of Adak Island, Alaska. London-based shipping company Zodiac Maritime operates the ship and first became aware of the fire on June 3. Soon after, Zodiac Maritime told news outlets that the deck carrying the EVs was indeed smoking, and that the crew had tried to put out the fire but was unable to do so.

After making a distress call, the crew used a lifeboat to leave the Morning Midas behind and were eventually rescued by merchant ships operating nearby. Though the cause of the fire has not been confirmed, it could be the lithium-ion batteries in the EVs, which have been suspected of causing cargo ships to catch fire in the past.

