10 Of The Most Impressive Experimental Fighter Jets That Never Entered Service

Depending on how you look at it, the Curtiss-Wright XP-55 Ascender, which first took to the skies in 1943, could be seen as the first truly modern fighter craft. Unfortunately, it arrived way too early to be viable for practical use by the US armed forces. In hindsight, the XP-55 has several features that would become commonplace in the modern era: it has tricycle landing gear, canard wing configurations, and a propeller jettison device, which would detach the propeller before pilot ejection to prevent them from being sliced to ribbons if the plane were to be shot down.

There was one major modern amenity the XP-55 lacked: a jet engine. By 1944, it was clear that jet-powered fighters were integral to the future of military aviation, and the XP-55, despite all of its advances in other areas, would be outclassed before it even entered service. As a result, the project was scuttled, and the Lockheed XP-80 became the US military's first jet fighter. It also didn't help that two of the three XP-55 prototypes crashed during testing. The second crash, during an air show in Dayton, Ohio, tragically resulted in the deaths of the pilot and four bystanders. Clearly, there were still kinks in the XP-55 design that needed to be ironed out, and with the advent of jet technology, it simply wasn't worth the effort and expense of continuing development of the XP-55.