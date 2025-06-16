The Pros And Cons Of Bluetooth-Connected Power Tools

When you hear the term Bluetooth, you more than likely think of devices such as wireless headphones, quality speakers, and keyboards to name a few. But the idea of power tools being able to connect through Bluetooth somehow comes across as simultaneously appropriate and odd at the same time considering that these items have been here long before the advent of smartphones and tablets. Nevertheless, bluetooth-enabled power tools have become more readily available than ever before. While they may have yet to dominate the market, it's not hard to imagine them growing more of a presence in the years to come.

As society and the tech it employs becomes more interconnected, it only seems natural that power tools follow suit. Some of the best major power tool brands out there such as Milwaukee, DeWalt, and Bosch have jumped on the bandwagon with their own respective lines of smart power tools ranging from drills to impact drivers to rotary hammers. How does it work? In most cases, these tools can be connected to a specific app where you can customize its performance, record data, and track work status.

There's undeniably a lot to get excited about with smart power tools, but does that mean they're full-proof solutions for every job? Today we'll be answering that question by diving into the good and bad of this ever-evolving market to help give you a well-rounded idea of what to expect.

