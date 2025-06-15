Can You Install SteamOS On An Old Windows Laptop?

If you have an old Windows laptop gathering dust, there are plenty of creative ways to make it useful again. You could turn it into a second monitor, repurpose it as a file server, or even convert it into a Chromebook. But if the hardware is still solid enough to run your favorite games, those options might feel like a missed opportunity. Instead, you can give your laptop a new life by installing SteamOS on it and turning it into a dedicated gaming machine.

SteamOS used to be exclusive to Valve's Steam Deck, but that changed with the launch of Lenovo Legion S. Valve has now opened the door for other handhelds as well. While there's still no official support for PCs, it's technically possible to install SteamOS on a Windows laptop. If you're thinking about giving it a try, there are a couple of things you should know.

SteamOS is built for handheld devices that use AMD graphics and NVMe SSDs, so your laptop will need to meet those same specs. It's easy to check what kind of graphics card your PC has if you're unsure. Even if everything lines up, you should only install SteamOS at your own risk, as it's not officially supported.