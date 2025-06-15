What Is Starlink's Performance Kit And Do You Really Need It?

Recently added to the lineup of available Starlink dishes is the Starlink Performance Gen 3, the latest model after the Performance Gen 2 (previously called Flat High Performance) and Performance Gen 1 (originally named Actuated High Performance). According to Starlink, the Performance Gen 3 is its "fastest and most rugged" kit yet, and for good reason.

Advertisement

In terms of internet speed, the hardware can deliver download rates of 475 Mbps and upload rates of 75 Mbps, an improvement over the Performance Gen 2's speeds of 450 Mbps and 60 Mbps. Starlink does mention that the Performance Gen 3 is also capable of up to 1 Gbps, starting in 2026 when network enhancements are implemented.

When it comes to weather resistance, the Performance Gen 3 outperforms all the other releases. Its dish is rated at IP68 when unplugged and IP69K when connected to the ruggedized cables. IP68 means it's completely dust-proof and can be safely submerged in up to 3.6ft (1.1m) of water for over half an hour. Meanwhile, IP69K indicates that the dish is dust-proof and can withstand high-pressure and high-temperature water jets over 1160 PSI (8 MPa) and 176°F (80°C). Material-wise, the Starlink dish is made out of aluminum, making it even more tolerant to harsh weather conditions.

Advertisement

Another new feature that sets the Performance Gen 3 apart from its predecessors is its advanced power supply. Instead of just relying on AC power, the Gen 3 power supply accepts both AC and DC inputs. You can either plug it into a standard wall outlet or use a battery pack with an output of 12 to 56V.

As of this writing, the Starlink Performance Kit is exclusively offered in the United States as a hardware option for the Business and Enterprise plans. If you're already a Starlink customer using earlier generations of the Performance Kit, you can upgrade your hardware with a Field Termination Kit (will soon be available for purchase). This will let you connect the new dish to your existing cables.