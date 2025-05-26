Is Starlink Faster Than 5G? Here's What You Should Know

When it comes to fast wireless internet, there are two options often mentioned: Starlink and 5G. By now, you're probably already familiar with Starlink. The satellite internet provider opened its beta phase in late 2020 and now serves over five million users across the globe. It's one of the top choices for people in remote regions, where traditional wired and mobile internet are unreliable, if not nonexistent.

5G, on the other hand, is a mobile network technology initially introduced to phones in 2019. It quickly gained popularity among on-the-go users since it conveniently outperformed 4G and 3G. And now with the talks of 5G Advanced implementation, 5G speeds might become faster than ever.

The catch, though, is that 5G still has limited coverage, so Starlink becomes an obvious choice in those areas. But in locations that support both technologies, you might start wondering which would be the better choice. One question especially comes to mind: is Starlink faster than 5G? Well, the short answer is actually no. Here's a speed comparison between the two.