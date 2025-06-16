True Wireless Power: This Tech Delivers Up To 100W With No Cables

Wireless charging has been around in smartphones for over a decade now, but the technology has been more marketing fluff more than anything. The fact that you need to perfectly place your smartphone on a charging pad, which in itself is wired, makes you question the wireless-ness of the so-called wireless chargers.

Advertisement

While wireless chargers fit more aesthetically on a desk or side tables, they are nowhere close to a true implementation of wireless power. Ideally, true wireless power should keep the electronics running without needing physical contact with a power source.

The latest wireless power delivery technology from ETI, or Etherdyne Technologies Inc., does just that by creating a magnetic force field of sorts. Electronics fitted with receivers can draw up to 100 W of power inside the magnetic field from a reasonable distance. The magnetic field created using ETI's Eval kit can span a few feet above a regular office desk, which is a massive upgrade over the minuscule charging distances on typical wireless chargers.

Advertisement