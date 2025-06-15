The Honda Engine That Survived 7 Generations And Over 1 Million Miles

In 1982, a Honda Accord rolled off the production line in Maryville, Ohio, marking an auspicious occasion in U.S. car manufacturing history: The first Japanese car built in the U.S. Six years later, the Ohio plant chalked up its the one-millionth Accord, with other Japanese car makers also lining up to build an enviable reputation for reliable, U.S. manufactured vehicles. However, it was Honda that literally went the extra mile.

When a fourth generation Honda Accord LX ticked over the one million mile mark, the manufacturer was so impressed with its feat of longevity that, according to TFLclassics, it took the car back, gifting the owner a free replacement vehicle. Honda now uses this humble four-cylinder sedan as a show pony — for example, in this YouTube video from TFLclassics, we see Honda's million-mile star and its original 2.2 liter engine performing for the camera — 185 oil changes, 31 transmission fluid changes, 13 sets of brake pads, 72 tires, nine timing belts, and seven generations of the Accord later.

This 1990 Accord was still going strong when Honda's 11th generation appeared in 2023, taking line honors in our list of every generation of the Honda Accord ranked worst to best. An impeccably built iteration of the long-standing brand, the fourth generation Accord was designed for the American market, building on Honda's reputation with its clean lines, good ergonomics, and never-say-die engine. The rubber really met the road with this one — in terms of longevity, at least.

