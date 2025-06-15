Yamaha Vs Harley-Davidson: Who Sold More Bikes Last Year?

A key difference between the two brands is the importance of the North American market to each. The most recent data published by Yamaha shows that North America accounted for just over a quarter of its overall sales revenue, with this figure including all Yamaha products, not just motorcycles. Asia, in contrast, made up the largest proportion of its overall sales revenue, accounting for nearly 40% of total sales.

Its third-largest market was Europe, which made up around 13% of its overall sales. This isn't a perfect picture, as the Japanese brand doesn't publish region-specific figures for just its motorcycle division, but it gives an idea of how well spread out the brand's market share is across the globe.

Harley-Davidson's sales, in comparison, are much more dependent on American buyers. Over two-thirds of the brand's total reported motorcycle sales in 2024 came from either the U.S. or Canada, with European, Middle Eastern, and African buyers making up just a sixth of total sales. The remaining one-sixth of the brand's sales total is attributed to the Asia Pacific region.