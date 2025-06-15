Why Do Some Backpacks Have Diamond Patches? Here's What They're For

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Words like "pig snout" or "lash tab" probably don't pop into your mind when you think of your favorite backpack. That is, unless you're a seasoned hiker who's explored the finer points of outdoor gear design and knows exactly how to make use of every strap, loop, and patch. For most of us casuals, though, a backpack is just a utilitarian item we grab without much thought for school, travel, or our daily commute. That's why backpacks like the Razer Rogue 16 V3, made with laptops and gaming gear in mind, have found a place in everyday life beyond the trail. While many of these backpacks have been updated for our modern lifestyles, some still retain some of their original design features, like the small, diamond-shaped patch with two vertical slits often stitched onto the front.

"Pig snout" and "lash tab" are the original names for the diamond patch you see on the front of some backpacks. As you may have guessed, the pig snout nickname comes from the patch's shape, which some say resembles a pig's nose, while "lash tab" refers to its original purpose of giving hikers a place to lash their gear to the outside of their backpack using cords and straps. These patches are usually made out of leather, suede, or rubber, and you'll find them on backpacks made by rugged outdoor brands as well as trendy urban labels.