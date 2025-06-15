Ford's Weird V8 That Was Banned At Le Mans: The Calliope

A calliope, despite sounding like an Italian ice cream, is a musical device that forces steam through a series of whistles, typically protruding from the top of the instrument. What would such an instrument have to do with a Ford V8, though? Well, Ford developed a 427-CI V8, known as the Calliope, for the 1968 Le Mans 24-hour race. The "Calliope" nickname was coined because the fuel injector stacks that sat above each cylinder looked like the whistles on a musical calliope. Unfortunately, the engine never got to prove its worth because the International Sporting Commission (CSI) — the forerunner to the FIA – changed the regulations for 1968, restricting Group 4 cars to 305-CI engines. This is a shame because, as far as the Calliope goes, looking like an archaic musical instrument was just the start of the weirdness.

It was a big-block, three-valve, head-gasketless, all-aluminum V8 that aimed to keep Ford on top in the then-ongoing Ford vs. Ferrari rivalry. This engine was intended to be Ford's killer move and was due to run in 1968. Unfortunately, the rule change meant that it didn't happen, and Ford ultimately ended its official involvement in Le Mans after 1967. Only three of the engines were ever produced, and the promise of a 630 hp race-winning engine (with the potential for 800 hp) was lost to history. However, to fully understand what drove Ford to develop such an engine, we need to take a quick history lesson. We also take a look into the future and the project that could resurrect the engine.

