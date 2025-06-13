There's One Thing We Think The 2025 Ford F-150 Lobo Has Too Much Of
Ford has revealed a much spicier version of its F-150, dubbing it the "F-150 Lobo." According to a press release, and Josh Blundo, the Lobo's designer, the Lobo name is brought back from models first sold by Ford's Mexico division back in 1997. The F-150 joins the 2025 Maverick Lobo. The F-150 Lobo's general vibe is that of a mean-looking street truck. As such, the truck is dropped by 2 inches in the rear, and it has a bodykit. To complete the look, it's available completely blacked out, and it features a big double cowled hood for extra muscle measure. 22-inch all black wheels round out the exterior menace.
An evil looking body kit is nice and all, but the real source of the Lobo's fright is a 400 horsepower 5.0-liter V8. Now that's more like it. It's available in five colors: Agate Black, Atlas Blue, Carbonized Gray, Oxford White, and Rapid Red. Ford says it will launch this fall with an MSRP of $57,800. Separately, the Lobo is a $4,695 option.
Why only a four door?
The Lobo looks incredible, and seeing a factory-made performance truck that isn't an off-roader should be a sight for sore eyes in the street truck world. There is, however, one glaring issue with the F-150 Lobo. It isn't the engine, price, or paint colors. It has too many doors. Four-door trucks are the de facto truck shape in 2025, and it makes sense from a sales and marketing perspective to allow for another row of passengers to get a taste of the F-150 Lobo. But as a four-door, it's undoubtedly going to be excluded by some from being classified as a true muscle truck.
There's a historical case for two door muscle trucks as well. The first two generations of F-150 Lightning were only available as a two door, and going all the way back to the 1960s and 1970s, the Ford Ranchero, itself available with a 390 cubic-inch V8, was a coupe as well. However, if having a second set of doors is the only automotive sin the F-150 Lobo is guilty of, 400 horsepower from a loud V8 might be enough to forgive and forget.