Does Changing Transmission Fluid Improve Mileage?

Changing transmission fluid will not improve mileage. There are far too many variables to consider in a car's systems, combined with the operating conditions, to be 100% sure of this claim. But we can say with some certainty that it won't hurt, likely helping to maintain normal mileage, and could potentially improve fuel economy. As the cliché goes, your mileage will vary. Considering that a transmission is akin to the central nervous system while the motor is a car's heart, it has a critical role in modulating power to the wheels. With so many moving parts, heat and friction, and the need for smooth operation over thousands of miles, proper lubrication is imperative. As such, regularly changing transmission fluid could help mileage though it's not a guarantee, causally, that new fluids will improve it.

Advertisement

Another factor to consider is the type of transmission in question, with automatic being the standard, and manual transmissions found in a scant few new cars these days. There are also dual-clutch transmissions meant for speedy shifting, typically found in high-end sports cars, as well as other unique automatics. Each transmission has its corresponding fluid, and within that, you can opt for regular or synthetic, depending on what your car company specs. Regardless of the gearbox configuration, a transmission requires care to ensure a long life, and regularly changing their fluid, to keep things running smoothly. There is simply no case to support skipping a regularly scheduled fluid change and, worse still, possible grave consequences.

Advertisement