Why Trump's Twin-Engine F-55 Fighter Jet Probably Won't Become A Reality

President Donald Trump is no stranger to saying questionable things, and he had some in the U.S. Air Force scratching their heads when he claimed there were plans to develop an F-35 Joint Strike Fighter — or F-55 — with two engines. On May 15, 2025, at a business meeting in Doha with Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg and GE Aerospace CEO Larry Culp, Trump stated that the two-engine F-35 would be implemented if the price was right.

Advertisement

However, Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall told Breaking Defense that the two-engine F-35 was more than likely not possible. "It's an option that was never presented and that we never considered, to my knowledge," he said. According to Kendall, making an F-35 with two engines would be a complete redesign that would sink the Air Force's budget.

It was also a peculiar strategy when the F-47 Program was just announced. Trump was the one to reveal that Boeing would be producing the sixth-generation fighter jet, with a single unit estimated to cost around $300 million due to its improved capabilities and upgraded tech.