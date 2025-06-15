Why Was FireWire Discontinued? Here's What Happened To Apple's USB Alternative

Apple began developing FireWire in the 1980s and first used it in 1999 model computers. Around that same time, Sony dropped FireWire into its new lineup of digital video camcorders, helping cement FireWire as a media production industry favorite. Even the first iPod model owed its existence to FireWire: at the time, USB couldn't deliver enough power or data for the Apple MP3 player to work efficiently. FireWire seemed destined to become a universal standard, but cracks had already started to form. From the outset, FireWire was more expensive to implement than USB because of the additional controller chips and bulkier cables and connectors it required. USB was much cheaper and simpler, and those factors become more important as a technology is scaled up.

Advertisement

Apple made things worse in 1999 when it began charging a $1 per port licensing fee to FireWIre device users. This drove manufacturers away from the format and back to the fee-free USB standard. Intel had initially backed FireWire, but the company pulled its support and shifted to USB 2.0 in light of the new FireWire fees and USB 2.0's 480 Mbps top transfer speed. Intel chipsets were the backbone of the PC industry at the time; so once the processor giant backed out, the PC market more or less abandoned FireWire entirely. USB quickly became the industry default thanks in part to Intel's move, and the latest generations of USB technology support much faster transfer speeds than FireWire ever did.

Advertisement