Is The Honda Rebel 1100 Fast? What Riders Need To Know

The Honda Rebel 1100 has carved out a space in the cruiser market as a bike that merges stripped-down styling with surprising performance. But for riders wondering if it's actually fast by cruiser standards, it's not really. But while it may not be one of the fastest cruiser motorcycles around, it still has enough punch for the job. The Rebel 1100 is designed more for laid-back riding and retro looks. With a 1,083cc parallel-twin engine borrowed from the Africa Twin adventure bike, it's packing familiar muscle.

Interestingly, Honda does not provide power figures for the Rebel 1100, but an independent test done by Cycle World saw it deliver 78.9 hp and 66 lb-ft of torque — sufficient numbers for a cruiser. The figure makes sense given it's a detuned version of the Africa Twin engine, which puts out 101 hp at peak. The Rebel 1100 has an electronically limited top speed of 100 mph, putting it nearly on par with the Yamaha Bolt R-Spec. On the other hand, the Rebel 1100's competitors, like the Harley Sportster S and Triumph Bonneville Bobber, have higher top speeds of 137 mph and 120 mph, respectively.

This being said, what makes the Rebel 1100's performance capabilities so attractive is how usable it is. Its balance of speed and control is a result of purposeful and considered engineering. Honda designed the Rebel 1100 to be the ideal bike for novice and experienced riders seeking the cruiser feel. Features like throttle-by-wire and selectable ride modes (Standard, Sport, Rain) let the rider tailor the bike to their needs. And with the optional DCT (Dual Clutch Transmission), shifting becomes a breeze, giving riders more time to focus on the ride itself.

