How Fast Is The Ford Mustang EcoBoost Compared To The GT?

The Ford Mustang is one of the most famous nameplates in the world, and some significant credit must go to the powerful V8 engines that have featured in the car and allowed it to become such a crowd pleaser. But gas-guzzling, high-horsepower V8s aren't the only reason why the pony car has broadened its appeal since debuting in 1964. While consumers have traditionally been far more interested in V8 Mustangs over the years, smaller engines such as the inline-4 EcoBoost and V6 have gained some traction among buyers.

Advertisement

Introduced in the Mustang in 2015, Ford's four-cylinder EcoBoost has powered many base-model Ford Mustangs since then. It can produce power comparable to a larger engine while achieving good fuel economy through technologies like turbocharging, direct fuel injection, and variable camshaft timing. Despite the EcoBoost engine's commitment to improved fuel economy, it can hit 60 mph pretty quickly. For instance, a 2024 Ford Mustang EcoBoost with Performance Package can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 4.5 seconds, according to a Car and Driver test. In the seventh-generation GT Mustang, the V8 engine takes the Mustang to 60 mph three-tenths of a second faster, hitting the milestone in 4.2 seconds (via Car and Driver). The basic seventh-gen EcoBoost seems to be limited to a 123-mph top speed, while the GT's limiter kicks in at 155 mph.

Advertisement