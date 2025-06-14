What Happened To The YF-23 Fighter Jet

Built by Northrop and McDonnell Douglas for the Air Force's Advanced Tactical Fighter (ATF) program in the late 1980s, the YF-23 Black Widow II was a fifth-generation fighter jet that ticked all the right boxes: stealth, speed, supercruise, altitude, and futuristic design. Two prototypes were built known as Prototype Air Vehicle 1 (PAV-1), or "Black Widow II," with Pratt & Whitney YF119 engines (which many fighter jets use), and PAV-2, referred to as "Gray Ghost," with General Electric YF120s. Both were stealthier and had a longer range than their main rival, the Lockheed YF-22.

But when it came to dogfighting, the YF-22, which would go on to become the F-22 Raptor, had the edge. Its thrust vectoring gave it better low-speed agility, and the Air Force prioritized maneuverability for close-range combat. That alone was enough to tip the scales. On April 23, 1991, the YF-22 won the contract. Lockheed's proposal was also seen as lower-risk, and the USAF believed Lockheed had the stronger team to manage costs and deadlines. Despite impressive test flights and unmatched stealth, the YF-23 was outmaneuvered on paper and in flight.