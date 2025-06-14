Pokémon Go Players Helped Train An AI Without Even Realizing It

Niantic, the company behind augmented reality games "Pokémon," "Monster Hunter," and "Pikmin Bloom," has split its company in two, selling off the gaming half to games company Scopely. So what does the other half do? Niantic's remaining business, Niantic Spatial, is an AI map data company, building what it calls a large geospatial model (LGM). This LGM will be a map-based equivalent to large language models (LLMs), such as ChatGPT, which shook up the world a few years ago when it was first released.

LGMs will use millions of images taken in various locations to learn what buildings, streets, and landmarks look like so they can recognize and guess what a place might look like, even from angles it hasn't seen before. As Niantic explains, "Billions of images of the world, all anchored to precise locations on the globe, are distilled into a large model that enables a location-based understanding of space, structures, and physical interactions."

Niantic announced in March, "As we grew, the company naturally evolved along two complementary paths — one focused on creating games and bringing them to the world, and the other dedicated to advancing augmented reality, artificial intelligence, and geospatial technology." These two halves of Niantic weren't independent of one another. Niantic needed a lot of data to build its LGM, so it got that data from its players. "Pokémon Go" players send Niantic around a million scans every week, and some gamers feel duped.

