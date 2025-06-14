Does DisplayPort Transmit Audio? What You Need To Know About The Interface

For-profit corporations working together and reaching a consensus on something that doesn't involve exploiting consumers is a rare sight. But consumer electronics standards such as Wi-Fi, USB, and HDMI are real examples of corporate cooperation that doesn't set off alarm bells at the FTC. It's easy to overlook the critical role of these hardware standards until you lose a laptop charger that isn't of the newer USB Type-C variety. While using the wrong laptop charger can potentially start a house fire, given how manufacturers won't even agree on the polarity of the charger's connectors, the display connectivity standards are fortunately well regulated.

HDMI and DisplayPort are the two competing video interfaces found on virtually all consumer gadgets incorporating a digital display. These digital audio/video connectivity standards allow billions of devices to hook up to TVs, computer monitors, and projectors over deceptively simple looking cables capable of transmitting not just video, but also audio, Ethernet data, and assorted control signals.

If you have come here wondering if the DisplayPort cable on your computer monitor can relay audio to your desktop speakers like HDMI does in your living room TV, the short answer is yes. DisplayPort and HDMI have a near feature parity for most important features, and carrying digital audio is indeed supported by both interfaces. However, you should consider reading on to learn more about the DisplayPort standard, and especially if you aren't certain whether you should choose it over HDMI for your specific hardware setup and needs.

