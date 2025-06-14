This Powerful Airplane Engine Has Been Around For Over 70 Years & Is Still Used Today

In the aviation industry, innovation is usually the name of the game. Think of the last 86 years and how the jet engine has evolved, allowing folks to traverse to the other side of the planet in hours. Today's world is filled with innovative aircraft and aircraft parts, from the all-powerful F-35 — still widely regarded as one of the most advanced fighter jets to date – to the impressive Boeing 777X, which may not be available yet but is already turning heads with features like its folding wingtips, and the GE9X engine, which is the largest commercial jet engine ever built.

Many agree that new is always better, and this logic usually proves correct in most scenarios. Yet, you cannot deny that some old tech can transcend the limits of time itself, standing tall even after decades have passed. This is true for the Lycoming O-320 series of engines, airplane engines so powerful that they are still in use today despite being 70 years old. Let's discuss.