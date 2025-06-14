Can You Use The Same Phone Number On Two Phones?
When most of us think of two phones, we think of them having two separate numbers. You may have a personal phone and a phone for work that operate completely independently of one another, each with its own SIM card, contacts, and notifications. Many like it that way because it helps them maintain a work-life balance. When they put their work phone away for the evening, they can disconnect completely, especially if they're using a minimalist phone designed to reduce distractions and limit screen time. However, there may be times when you want two phones to share the same number. The good news is that it's entirely possible to do.
For example, maybe you need a spare device to use while traveling in case your main phone gets lost or stolen, but you don't want to deal with a separate number. Or you own an Android and an iPhone, sharing a number makes it easier to stay connected across the two ecosystems without having to port SIMs or forward calls. It could be as simple as wanting to have a fully charged backup with the same number in case the battery on your main phone dies. In all of these scenarios, there are a few ways you can go about using the same number on two phones, but how it works and what you can and can't do will depend on the method you use.
Some wireless carriers let you use one number on two phones
If you want to use the same phone number on two phones, check with your wireless carrier to see if they offer a service that will allow you to do so. A couple of major carriers, in addition to including freebies in your cellphone plan that you may not know about, have built-in tools that'll let you use the same number across multiple phones or devices. Unfortunately, not all carriers support this, but the ones that do make it relatively easy, and you usually won't have to resort to call forwarding, SIM swapping, or third-party apps to get it done.
For example, T-Mobile customers can use the company's DIGITS service to use a single phone number on all of their compatible devices. You don't have to pay anything extra to use DIGITS with your existing T-Mobile voice line. All you have to do is download the app to your phone or computer to use the internet-connected device of your choice. If you prefer, you can activate a second SIM with the same number for $10/month through T-Mobile's Data with Paired DIGITS plan. There's also Verizon One Talk, which is a similar service that allows customers to share their mobile number across five devices. However, unlike T-Mobile's DIGITS service, which is available to all customers, you'll need a Verizon business account to use One Talk. The service starts at $20/per line, and uses an app along with compatible devices to connect all your linked hardware to the same number.
VoIP services let you use the same number on two phones
If you're wireless carrier doesn't offer a way for you to use the same phone number on two phones, services like Google Voice are probably going to be your best bet. With a VoIP service, you aren't limited to phones; you'll be able to use the same number on multiple devices, including tablets and computers. If you've never used it before, you may be wondering what exactly Google Voice is and how it works. Among the VoIP services, Google Voice is the most well-known option. When you sign up for an account, you get a U.S.-based VoIP number that can ring on several devices at the same time. You can even port your current number into the service so you don't have to worry about giving out a new number to family, friends, and co-workers.
Google Voice is free, which is one of the reasons it's so popular and one of the best options for most people who want to be able to use the same phone number on two phones. However, if you're willing to pay, you can get a VoIP service that offers more advanced features or even professional-grade options. For example, OpenPhone, a VoIP service designed for small businesses and entrepreneurs, lets its users share the same number across unlimited devices with prices starting at $15/month. Another VoIP option is Dialpad, which has a simultaneous ring feature that allows you to get calls on all connected devices and costs $15/month for the standard service. The main drawback of using VoIP services is that they depend on the Internet. Still, they can be a good way to use the same number on two phones if your carrier doesn't support shared phone numbers.