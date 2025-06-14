What Are TOW Missiles And When Are They Used?

First entering service 55 years ago in 1970, the TOW missile is one of the most prolific anti-armor weapon systems, with over 700,000 units produced since its introduction. Also called by its acronym, like the larger and more powerful HIMARS rocket system, TOW stands for Tube-launched, Optically tracked, Wire-guided. The TOW missile was designed and developed by the Hughes Aircraft Company, as a replacement for the older anti-armor weapons like the crew-portable M140 106mm recoilless rifle and the ENTAC missile from France.

Specifically engineered to eliminate heavily armored military vehicles such as tanks, the TOW missile works by remote control. This is made possible by the command-to-line-of-sight guidance system, where the operator will visually track the target, and the onboard computer system will determine the most likely intercept paths for the missile. Additionally, the missile can also be guided by the operator using course correction signals sent over two very thin wires that are several thousand meters long.

Despite being very narrow, the wire can precisely transmit the signal inputs from the operator and can unspool quickly at a rate of ten meters per second. This operator input feature makes it different from fully autonomous fire-and-forget missiles, that fly directly to its target without the need for additional operator input once it's fired.

