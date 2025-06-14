Who Makes Skyworth TVs And Where Are They Built?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Skyworth may not be among the major TV brands with high customer satisfaction ratings or the top three budget TV brands according to users, but it has a decent global following. In 2024, the brand achieved a remarkable feat after shipping over 36 million television units worldwide. Although it offers high-end TVs, including 4K OLED and QLED units, the brand is mostly known for its budget-friendly line, especially in the U.S., where South Korean giants Samsung and LG continue to dominate the high-end TV market.

Skyworth TVs are made by Skyworth Group Limited, a Chinese company founded in 1988. Despite initially focusing on producing color televisions, the company eventually transformed into an electronics manufacturer, selling a diverse range of products, including set-top boxes, A/V security products, mobile phones, auto electronics, and more.

Through overseas expansions, the company managed to penetrate several markets, including the United States, where it formed its North American division, called Skyworth USA, in 2017. The formation of this division is instrumental in the establishment of Skyworth's presence in the U.S. market even though it does not manufacture its products in the country.