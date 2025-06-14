Who Makes Skyworth TVs And Where Are They Built?
Skyworth may not be among the major TV brands with high customer satisfaction ratings or the top three budget TV brands according to users, but it has a decent global following. In 2024, the brand achieved a remarkable feat after shipping over 36 million television units worldwide. Although it offers high-end TVs, including 4K OLED and QLED units, the brand is mostly known for its budget-friendly line, especially in the U.S., where South Korean giants Samsung and LG continue to dominate the high-end TV market.
Skyworth TVs are made by Skyworth Group Limited, a Chinese company founded in 1988. Despite initially focusing on producing color televisions, the company eventually transformed into an electronics manufacturer, selling a diverse range of products, including set-top boxes, A/V security products, mobile phones, auto electronics, and more.
Through overseas expansions, the company managed to penetrate several markets, including the United States, where it formed its North American division, called Skyworth USA, in 2017. The formation of this division is instrumental in the establishment of Skyworth's presence in the U.S. market even though it does not manufacture its products in the country.
Where does Skyworth make its TVs?
Skyworth USA operates through its offices and R&D facilities in Chino, California. Outside of these, the real owner behind the budget TV brand, the Skyworth Group, which is based in China, takes control of the distribution of its products. Skyworth-branded products sold in the U.S. are primarily made in its manufacturing facilities, spread across different cities in China, including Guangzhou, Ningbo, Qianhai, Shenzhen, and Wuhan.
However, to better cater to certain areas, Skyworth has invested in a number of factories outside its home country. For instance, in 2016, the company launched a headquarters and manufacturing facility in Mexico for the Latin America region. In the same year, it opened another manufacturing facility in Indonesia after buying Toshiba's TV plant with the goal of setting up a base for the Southeast Asian (SEA) region.
Skyworth's other SEA production and distribution operations are in the Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam. It also has TV production lines in South Africa. By manufacturing locally, companies are able to keep the pricing of their products low through reduced transportation costs and cheaper labor. This could be part of the reason Skyworth can offer budget-friendly TVs.
What kind of TVs does Skyworth offer?
Like most TV brands, Skyworth keeps up with the times by producing television units using the latest advancements in the display industry. Hence, it's no surprise that the company sells a variety of trendy television sets featuring UHD, OLED, QLED, and other modern display technologies. Business partnerships have also enabled Skyworth to release Google TV and Android TV-powered TV units. For comparison and instant clarification, Google TV is like the new, cleaner version of Android TV. As such, they tend to share many core features and functions.
Skyworth TVs are sold via Walmart, Amazon, and other stores. Some of the brand's notable models for the 2024-2025 cycle include the 65-inch C1 Canvas Art TV QLED + 4K UHD Smart TV and the 65-inch Class 4K UHDTV HDR Smart LED-LCD TV. The former comes with an all-in-one design that eliminates the need for peripherals and external connections, while the latter is a more standard offering, equipped with Google Cast and Google Play Store, among other things.
Aside from its own branded displays, Skyworth sells Philips-branded TVs in the North American market after entering a trademark licensing agreement with the Dutch brand in February 2025.