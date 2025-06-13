5 Tips For Wearing Glasses With Your Motorcycle Helmet
In olden times, many of us with poor eyesight would have died out by not being able to see a wild animal coming. However, thanks to modern technology, we're given the chance to live full lives similar to someone with clear eyesight, as long as we have accommodations like prescription lenses in our arsenal. With prescription glasses, we can still experience the joys of living, such as driving fast with our motorcycles on the open road without becoming a danger to society. Considering most Americans will have a need for glasses at some point in their adult life, according to The Vision Council, it's a little bit surprising that glasses are not considered more thoughtfully when it comes to developing life-saving technology, like helmets.
While there's no one perfect helmet for everyone, there are some key characteristics that make a helmet more comfortable for people with glasses, like special grooves where the arms fit nicely. In addition, some helmets with wide eye ports make it easy to put glasses on, even when you're already wearing it. Also, it wouldn't hurt to have some added UV protection and anti-fog mechanisms. Thankfully, some of the top helmet brands have considered the needs of low-key blind customers. Here are some ways to spot glasses-friendly helmets, a couple of frequently praised models, and all our tips for improving your riding experience with your spectacles.
Check your glasses are suitable for riding
For casual riders who don't really want to splurge on new lenses, there's a chance your existing pair is good enough already. TrendOptic mentions some key characteristics that make glasses work well with helmets, including slim designs, which reduce the likelihood of pain from pressure points and can easily be slotted in. In terms of durability, it also mentions the need for shatterproof lenses to prevent additional problems during an accident, which means glass lenses that are prone to becoming a million pieces upon impact are out of the question. If you plan to do a lot of riding during the day, and don't want to risk giving your eyes sunburn, UV protection is a must. Plus, if you have glasses with a wrap-around style this can reduce the amount of dust particulars that get into your eyes.
These days, there are also growing developments in the wearable technology space that might pique your interest. In 2023, BMW launched smart glasses for motorcycle riders, which are made to fit comfortably with helmets. Along with prescription lens adaptors, they also offer a slew of smart features and work with the BMW Motorrad Connected App. However, the Connectedride Smartglasses do come with an eye-watering $750 price tag.
Opt for glasses-friendly helmets
If you're looking for an affordable motorcycle helmet made for spectacle wearers, the HJC i90 is a top choice for its removable and moisture-wicking interior that also has glasses grooves. Designed for touring, it has 99% UV-A & B protection, plus an integrated sunshield that has anti-fog features. With prices that start at $129.73 for its XS black model, it has an average rating of 4.5 stars from 180+ Amazon users.
Alternatively, other examples of helmets that glasses users have sworn by include the Shoei Neotec and the Schuberth C5. To start with, the Shoei Neotect II uses a modular system that puts an emphasis on ventilation, as well as its fully removable and adjustable interior for improved hygiene and comfort. With prices that start at $499.99 for its medium size, the Shoei Neotec II boasts an impressive 4.7 star rating from more than 550 Amazon buyers. The Schuberth C5 line up has 15 versions that range from glossy, metallic, or matte colors, to more decorative designs with prices that start at $769. The C5 allows you to customize the fit of the inner shell and has ventilation features, such as a double chin air intake.
Opt for special motorcycle glasses
Let's face it. For people with adventurous lifestyles, everyday glasses may simply not fit the bill. Similar to such glasses, prescription motorcycle glasses have vision correction capabilities, but they also have added support for improved fit, comfort, and even safety features like impact resistance. With this, you have some added protection during those intense off-road or adventure experiences wherein you're constantly slammed with everything from dust to insects, and they'll stay on even through harsh weather.
Companies like RX Safety have a ton of design options for prescription motorcycle glasses from brands like Oakley, Wiley X, and 7Eye. The Oakley Gascan glasses are among the cheaper designer options, and have an average rating of 4.6 stars from over 4,000 Amazon reviewers. If you want something under $100 but still made for extreme sports, the Wiley X Valor models are also available and boast a slightly higher rating of 4.7 stars from 550 people on Amazon.
Prescription lenses use lightweight materials, like polycarbonate, or high-index lenses for those with higher prescription requirements. They also have special coatings such as anti-fog, anti-reflection, UV protection, or scratch resistance.
Make use of anti-fog coatings
When you're riding through different terrain, it isn't uncommon for glasses to fog up. In some cases, this can be mildly inconvenient, but in others, it could obstruct your view enough to end up in an accident. To prevent this, you'll want to use anti-fog treatments on your glasses.
On Amazon, the OptiPlus Anti-Fog Cleaning Wipes are popular, and have generated a rating of 4.3 stars from more than 8,500 users. Retailing for $15.95, the box contains 100 pre-moistened wipes that can work on glasses and screens. If you're not a fan of disposable products, the EASY VIEW+ Anti-Fog Microfiber Cloth is a reusable anti-fog option that can be used more than 300 times. Priced at $13, it claims to be able to prevent fogging for up to 2 days after wiping. While that might sound too good to be true, almost 6,000 Amazon users have given it positive reviews with an average rating of 4.3 stars.
Alternatively, if you prefer a spray, the STREAM 2 SEA Mask Defog is also a good option. While it is marketed primarily for diving, especially with its reef-friendly ingredients, it can also be used with your glasses. With a 4.3-star average rating from more than 2,600 Amazon users, most people are pretty satisfied with its defogging capabilities for its $13.80 price tag. You can also prevent your glasses fogging up by buying a breath guard or chin curtain.
Buy retainer straps
For some riders, the call of the wild is so strong that only high-tech adventure bikes can keep up with them. However, the price one has to pay for passing through the road less travelled is that you're bound to find yourself in a treacherous path, where your glasses can fly off due to shaking, strong winds, or both. Thankfully, if you want to keep your glasses secure even during the bumpiest of rides, all you have to do is add a retainer strap to your cart.
On Amazon, Pilotfish's No Tail Adjustable Eyewear Retainer Cable Strap is one of the retailer's best-selling options and boasts an average rating of 4.4 stars from over 12,000 people. For under $10, it is available in both 14 inch or 16 inch models, in over a dozen colors. Apart from your motorcycle rides, you can also wear it to the beach to avoid losing your sunglasses in the water.
Alternatively, again for under $10, the SHINKODA Black Glasses Strap is an Amazon's Choice product, and comes in a pack of six. Should you want to explore using other designs, it's also available in multiple color sets that range from shades of green, pastel colors, to even textured designs. Collectively, more than 16,000 buyers thought these straps worked well enough for an average rating of 4.5 stars.