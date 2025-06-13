5 Tips For Wearing Glasses With Your Motorcycle Helmet

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

In olden times, many of us with poor eyesight would have died out by not being able to see a wild animal coming. However, thanks to modern technology, we're given the chance to live full lives similar to someone with clear eyesight, as long as we have accommodations like prescription lenses in our arsenal. With prescription glasses, we can still experience the joys of living, such as driving fast with our motorcycles on the open road without becoming a danger to society. Considering most Americans will have a need for glasses at some point in their adult life, according to The Vision Council, it's a little bit surprising that glasses are not considered more thoughtfully when it comes to developing life-saving technology, like helmets.

While there's no one perfect helmet for everyone, there are some key characteristics that make a helmet more comfortable for people with glasses, like special grooves where the arms fit nicely. In addition, some helmets with wide eye ports make it easy to put glasses on, even when you're already wearing it. Also, it wouldn't hurt to have some added UV protection and anti-fog mechanisms. Thankfully, some of the top helmet brands have considered the needs of low-key blind customers. Here are some ways to spot glasses-friendly helmets, a couple of frequently praised models, and all our tips for improving your riding experience with your spectacles.