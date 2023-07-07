BMW's New Smart Glasses Make It Easier For Motorcycle Riders Stay Focused On The Road

Head-Up Displays (HUDs) have become fairly common on cars. Originally intended for military use, HUDs were first used to assist fighter pilots by projecting flight data onto a transparent surface. It eliminated the need for pilots and drivers to constantly look down at their instrument panels and over time, has evolved to become an indispensable feature in modern cars, despite concerns being raised about safety.

Today, HUDs on cars provide drivers with crucial information by projecting data directly onto the windshield or a dedicated display. They allow drivers to access vital information without taking their eyes off the road. Interestingly, despite being reasonably commonplace on cars and other four-wheeled vehicles, HUDs are not prevalent on two-wheeled vehicles like motorcycles, scooters, and bicycles.

While several helmet-mounted HUDs designed for two-wheelers are on sale, questions have been raised about their efficacy. A serious attempt did come from noted helmet maker Shoei, which came up with a helmet with an inbuilt HUD. However, the product isn't widely available outside of Japan. BMW Motorrad — the company that makes the famed BMW-branded motorcycles and scooters — is seemingly on a path to make HUDs more common on bikes and scooters.

The company, today, took covers off the BMW Motorrad ConnectedRide Smartglasses, a pair of glasses with HUD capabilities. These new sunglasses function exactly like modern HUDs, and can project useful data directly into the rider's field of vision in real-time.