How Many Miles Does A 3.5 EcoBoost Last? Here's What Drivers Say

Horsepower is exciting, 0 to 60 mph times are thrilling, but longevity, reliability, and dependability? That's what most people want out of a car, as evidenced by the prevalence of reliability studies from the likes of J.D. Power and Consumer Reports. Ultimately, regardless of whether you're considering a cut-price commuter or a $250,000 supercar, there really is no point if you can't rely on a car when you need it.

One form of vehicle that is typically asked to work, and work hard, day in and day out, is the pickup truck. That's especially true in America, where 81.2% of all light vehicles sold in 2024 were pickups, with Ford's F-150 leading the way. While many of these examples will be tasked only with school runs and short commutes, it goes without saying that a decent number of them will also be used as workhorses, where a durable powerplant is necessary.

While Ford currently offers a wide selection of engines in the F-150, it's the twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 that gets a lot of attention. Not only is it capable of towing and hauling hefty loads, but it's a sensible choice in terms of performance and economy too. To confirm whether the 3.5-liter EcoBoost is reliable, we looked into the mileages owners have achieved and found good news, with many achieving well over 100,000 miles without major headaches.

