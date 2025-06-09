Audi Is Using AI Where You Least Expect It (And The Benefits Could Be Huge)

The automotive industry has been at the forefront of the artificial intelligence boom, with high-profile innovations like self-driving cars and AI-powered driver-assist features frequently coming to the forefront of consumers' minds when considering how machine learning is shaping everything around us. But Audi is doing more than using AI in next-gen vehicles; it's also changing how its cars are made in the first place.

Advertisement

Manufacturers are facing a difficult balancing act as they incorporate artificial intelligence into production lines, amid concerns over the collateral damage of these processes. While these doubts aren't unique to AI, the technology's rapid development increases the pressure of these questions, requiring manufacturers to answer them as quickly as they develop the technology itself.

Audi, for its part, appears to be employing a human-centric approach that changes how the German company views its manufacturing processes. According to an interview with Rüdiger Eck and Stefan Keckl, two of the company's AI experts at the program's outset in 2021, Audi views AI as a supportive tool best situated for areas where humans may not be set up to succeed, such as "analyzing large amounts of data or repetitive work." This results in observers being able to categorize Audi's AI usage in two broad categories: quality assurance and data utilization. According to the company, Audi has over 100 AI projects under development, which it hopes will increase the efficiency of its production lines by 30%.

Advertisement