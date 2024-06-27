The Two Most Important Ways AI Will Impact Next-Gen Vehicles

There is no denying that the arrival of Large Language Models and AI Chatbots like ChatGPT and Google Gemini marked a significant moment in the proliferation of AI (Artificial Intelligence) technologies. Since they first showed up on the horizon, these tools have fast become an important part of our lives. Today, it's not uncommon to come across companies talking about the different ways in which leaders intend to implement AI features in diverse sectors ranging from healthcare and finance to creative tools and automobile technology.

Those aware of the recent development in the automotive sector may already be aware that companies like Tesla and Google (with its self-driving car company Waymo) have been working on integrating AI and ML (Machine Learning) based technology in their cars for the past several years. In fact, the ongoing AI boom has only accelerated the pace at which automobile companies are working to integrate AI into their vehicles. However, given the nascent stage of its development, there is still uncertainty on the path next-generation vehicles may take as AI becomes more prevalent.

To get a clearer picture of the diverse ways that the adoption of AI could impact next-generation automobiles, we got in touch with Dr. Laine Mears, Automotive Manufacturing Chair at the Clemson University International Center for Automotive Research. An industry veteran with decades of experience working with leading automotive players in the U.S., he has been associated with the University since 2006. He had several interesting insights to share about the different ways in which AI could impact upcoming, next-generation vehicles.