What Does VF Stand For On Navy Squadrons?

The U.S. armed forces and other countries' militaries follow a system of designations for squads and armaments. While aviator call signs have been popularized by entertainment franchises such as "Top Gun," the defense wings also follow a codified system as well as informal naming conventions for squadrons as well as jets. For example, the F-35 famously goes by the name "Battle Penguin." In case you're wondering what odd letters, such as ZRP, HCT, and RVAH, stand for, well, they are all tactical squadron designations. One such notation that often pops up in discussions about the Navy is VF, with a rich history behind it.

Advertisement

According to the U.S. Naval Institute, the defense wing follows a letter-number designation system for squadrons. In VF, the letter "V" stands for a fixed-wing aircraft. It is derived from the Latin word "volare," which USNI explains means "to fly." Interestingly, mixed squadrons with fixed-wing aircraft and helicopters also take the "V" designation, while those consisting solely of helicopters go with the "H" identifier. The letter after "V" denotes the mission type. For example, in VF, the "F" stands for fixed-wing fighter squadron.

A derivative is VFA, which designates a Strike Fighter squadron. And if the squadron is linked to the Marines, the letter M is added to the designation name, and it becomes VMF. In addition to the squadron fighter designation and the unique number assigned to them, as in VF-1, the groups often take unofficial nicknames such as "Black Knights" and "Diamondbacks."

Advertisement