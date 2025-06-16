Here's What Your Mower's Primer Bulb Is For And How It Works

Even for those who've never used a lawn mower before, getting it started up isn't too difficult a task. Make sure it has ample gas and oil, roll it onto a flat surface, pull down the engine stop lever, and pull the cord. With that, the engine should fire up without issue, but it's possible it won't budge. This could be due to a range of issues, such as your lawn mower's pull cord being stuck for one reason or another, or a mechanical mishap preventing the engine from starting. Then again, it could be as simple as you unknowingly overlooking your mower's primer bulb, located on the carburetor.

Alongside the pull cord and stop lever, the primer bulb is an essential element to getting a lawn mower started properly. The idea is that when you press down on this small rubber cap, it will send the proper amount of fuel to the carburetor. When you press down on it, it creates suction within the mower's fuel line. This moves the fuel to where it needs to be within the carburetor. With this transfer, there's enough fuel for the mower to boot up so you can get your yardwork done. Just to be thorough, it's a good idea to press your primer bulb a few times, roughly three by some estimates, to ensure ample fuel movement.

For mowers equipped with them, primer bulbs are pretty important. Thus, it's equally important to take care of them and to know what to do should it break and need to be replaced.

