This Military Plane Can Carry An M1 Abrams Tank
M1 Abrams tanks are huge, weighing in at nearly 68 tons each (M1A2 variant). But somehow, these steel beasts keep showing up all over the world. Whether it's a deployment to Afghanistan or a delivery to Poland, the U.S. military gets them where they need to go. But how do they move something that heavy halfway across the planet? The answer lies with the C-17 Globemaster III — one of the largest cargo aircraft that's been pulling off these missions since June 1993.
A C-17 is very different from a usual cargo plane, especially designed to adapt. No wonder the U.S. Air Force uses it for a wide range of missions like dropping troops straight into battle, carrying heavy armored vehicles like the M1 Abrams tanks, and even flying out wounded soldiers with onboard medical support, all without breaking a sweat. And once the C-17 Globemaster III finishes its mission, it can take off from even a short runway like it's just another day at work.
A heavyweight aircraft that can carry an M1 Abrams tank
The C-17 was built to carry weight — a lot of it, indeed. The cargo bay of this aircraft can haul up to 170,900 pounds, which is enough to fit not just an M1 Abrams, but also other wheeled and tracked vehicles. The cargo floor has also been equipped with rollers for exactly this reason, facilitating the smooth loading and unloading of military vehicles like the M1 Abrams. In fact, the U.S. used the C-17 to deliver M1A1 Abrams tanks to rugged, landlocked areas in Afghanistan where regular supply chains couldn't reach. That's a huge deal for military logistics.
The C-17 has a massive size of 174 feet and a wingspan of 169 feet, 10 inches. However, contrary to its size, it can take off and land on runways as short as 3,500 feet. That means no fancy airbase is needed to get the job done. Adding more to its versatility, the aircraft can even land on runways surrounded by harsh terrain. Then come the thrust reversers on all four of its massive Pratt & Whitney engines, each pushing 40,440 pounds of thrust. As a result, it can actually back up on its own and descend steeply when needed.
C-17 Globemaster III is smart and versatile
Despite how massive the C-17 Globemaster III is, it only takes a crew of three to operate it. That's pretty incredible for a plane that can carry a tank. But this aircraft is as smart and practical as it is massive and powerful. The inside is super flexible, with removable palletized seats. So one day, C-17 can be full of military personnel, and the next day it might deliver an M1 Abrams. There are tough tie-down spots built to keep heavy cargo from shifting mid-flight. And because the C-17 is made using commercial parts, fixing it is quicker and simpler — which makes a huge difference when you're on the clock.
One of its strongest advantages is range. With a payload of 164,900 pounds, the C-17 can fly 2,400 nautical miles without refueling. But with aerial refueling, its range becomes nearly unlimited, making it go global. It cruises at around 450 knots (Mach 0.74), which isn't supersonic, but is fast enough to meet military needs efficiently. And with a 92% mission success rate, the numbers speak for themselves.