This Military Plane Can Carry An M1 Abrams Tank

M1 Abrams tanks are huge, weighing in at nearly 68 tons each (M1A2 variant). But somehow, these steel beasts keep showing up all over the world. Whether it's a deployment to Afghanistan or a delivery to Poland, the U.S. military gets them where they need to go. But how do they move something that heavy halfway across the planet? The answer lies with the C-17 Globemaster III — one of the largest cargo aircraft that's been pulling off these missions since June 1993.

Advertisement

A C-17 is very different from a usual cargo plane, especially designed to adapt. No wonder the U.S. Air Force uses it for a wide range of missions like dropping troops straight into battle, carrying heavy armored vehicles like the M1 Abrams tanks, and even flying out wounded soldiers with onboard medical support, all without breaking a sweat. And once the C-17 Globemaster III finishes its mission, it can take off from even a short runway like it's just another day at work.