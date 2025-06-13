What Makes A Motorcycle A Supersport?

Supersport bikes usually come with engines around 600cc with four cylinders or 675cc with three cylinders, and with a few modifications, they can push up to 130 horsepower. That's some pretty impressive power. Plus, when you combine it with a light frame, you get some serious speed. Moreover, unlike a regular bike, a supersport demands a different kind of riding. So to get the most out of one, a rider needs to lean into the corners, which gives that true racetrack feel.

Advertisement

Supersport bikes might look like regular sport bikes at first, but once you ride them, the difference becomes clear. You'll feel it right away because of the features like electronic suspension, torque control, and other race-derived technologies. They're built to perform on the track, but are still legal to ride on the road. What makes them special is how much control they give the rider. All thanks to the advanced features like anti-drift system, anti-wheeling, quickshifters, and other clever tech in them. And while you don't have to be a pro to ride one, it definitely helps if you are one.