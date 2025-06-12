Can You Use Smart Switches With Smart Bulbs?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Taking the plunge and upgrading your home with smart technology can seem overwhelming at first. There's a lot to sort through for the uninitiated, including which devices to buy, how they work together, and how to control everything. Smart lighting is one of the first upgrades many consider because it can have an immediate impact on how a home feels and functions. If you've ever looked into smart lighting, you've probably come across two products: smart bulbs and smart switches, and may have wondered which one would work best for your setup or even if you could use them together. The short answer is yes, they can work together. The long answer is a bit more complicated.

Before we get into how to combine them, it helps to understand what smart switches and smart bulbs actually do. A smart bulb is a light bulb that connects directly to your Wi-Fi or smart home setup and makes it possible for you to do things like turn the light on or off, adjust brightness, change colors, or set schedules through an app or voice assistant. On the other hand, a smart switch is a replacement for your regular wall switch that controls the power to the light fixture itself, so you can turn your lights on or off remotely or set schedules, even with standard light bulbs. For many, the decision on whether to go with one or the other comes down to the cost-effectiveness of smart bulbs versus smart switches, while others are interested in using them both to take advantage of both technologies.

