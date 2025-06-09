Why Samsung Might Soon Delete A Massive Number Of Accounts

Samsung isn't the first and likely won't be the last of the major brands that will delete your account for inactivity if you don't log in for an extended amount of time. If you have a Samsung account, it will be flagged for deletion if you go more than 24 consecutive months without using it starting on the policy's effective date of July 31, 2025. Samsung defines account activity as: creating an account, logging into your account, and using a product or service while logged into your account. Do any of these things, and you won't have to worry about getting swept up in the company's account deletion policy.

This new policy applies to your entire Samsung account, which you might use to sign into services like the Galaxy Store, Samsung Health, Galaxy Wearables, Samsung Cloud, SmartThings, and Samsung Kids. Once your account is deleted, the user loses access to these services along with any data stored in them. There's no way to restore lost data after Samsung has deleted it. Deleting accounts it considers dormant is part of the company's efforts to protect user data and privacy. Samsung will send a notification to your email address before deleting your account.

However, there are quite a few exceptions to the account deletion policy. If any of the following apply to you, Samsung will treat your account as active even without a login during the 24-month period: Samsung Rewards or Membership activity, family accounts, affiliated brand cards, Galaxy Store seller accounts, or accounts tied to purchases or subscriptions through Samsung.com or the Galaxy Store.More details can be found on Samsung's official announcement.

