Why Samsung Might Soon Delete A Massive Number Of Accounts
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Samsung is preparing to launch a "use it or lose it" policy that could result in millions of accounts being deleted if they've been inactive for 24 months. While the policy will go into effect on July 31, 2025, according to Samsung, it won't start deleting accounts until July 31, 2027, giving users a two-year grace period to prepare for the change. That means whether you own one of the best or worst Samsung phones of all time or one of its SmartThings devices, if you want to keep using it with your Samsung account, you'll want to be sure you log in at least once every two years to keep your account active. The same is true no matter which Samsung products or services you use; as long as your account stays active, you'll keep access to everything tied to it.
While some users have reported receiving an email that mentions a 12-month deadline instead of the 24-month deadline, this is a separate data retention policy that predates the 2025 account deletion rule. Under that policy, certain Samsung Cloud data, like contacts and synced files, could be deleted after 12 months of inactivity, even if the overall Samsung account remained active. These policies are a wake-up call for Samsung users: your account won't last forever if you don't stay active.
What Samsung's 24-month inactivity rule means for your account
Samsung isn't the first and likely won't be the last of the major brands that will delete your account for inactivity if you don't log in for an extended amount of time. If you have a Samsung account, it will be flagged for deletion if you go more than 24 consecutive months without using it starting on the policy's effective date of July 31, 2025. Samsung defines account activity as: creating an account, logging into your account, and using a product or service while logged into your account. Do any of these things, and you won't have to worry about getting swept up in the company's account deletion policy.
This new policy applies to your entire Samsung account, which you might use to sign into services like the Galaxy Store, Samsung Health, Galaxy Wearables, Samsung Cloud, SmartThings, and Samsung Kids. Once your account is deleted, the user loses access to these services along with any data stored in them. There's no way to restore lost data after Samsung has deleted it. Deleting accounts it considers dormant is part of the company's efforts to protect user data and privacy. Samsung will send a notification to your email address before deleting your account.
However, there are quite a few exceptions to the account deletion policy. If any of the following apply to you, Samsung will treat your account as active even without a login during the 24-month period: Samsung Rewards or Membership activity, family accounts, affiliated brand cards, Galaxy Store seller accounts, or accounts tied to purchases or subscriptions through Samsung.com or the Galaxy Store.More details can be found on Samsung's official announcement.
Why some users are getting 12-month warnings
If you've received an email warning that your cloud data could be deleted after 12 months, Samsung's new 24-month policy may have left you scratching your head. It's important to note that these are two separate policies, and one doesn't cancel out the other. The 12-month policy applies to Samsung Cloud, where certain stored content, like contacts, calendars, photos, videos, and keyboard data, can be deleted if you haven't accessed or updated each category within a year, even if you're still using other parts of Samsung Cloud.
Samsung defines using its cloud service as uploading or downloading content. The company will give you a 30-day notice before deleting content you have stored in the cloud. In contrast, the 24-month policy refers to your Samsung Account itself, which controls access to all Samsung services. Even if your cloud data is deleted after 12 months, your actual Samsung Account will remain active as long as you log in within the 24-month window. If you use Samsung Cloud to regularly back up your Samsung Galaxy phone, you likely won't run into problems under either policy.