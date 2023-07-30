10 Major Brands That Will Delete Your Account For Inactivity

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Ubisoft recently drew headlines when it announced it would begin closing accounts that had been inactive for a long period of time, prompting concerns from users that the purchased games attached to those accounts could be lost forever. The games giant has now confirmed that it won't close accounts that have PC games or active subscriptions attached to them. It will also send multiple warning emails before closing any account, but some gamers are still concerned. Many of those gamers, in fairness, might be biased against the company in the first place thanks to its many recent missteps and broken promises.

The brand's policy change has also drawn renewed attention to other large tech and commerce companies that require accounts to access their services. Many of these entities have their own policies that could see accounts shuttered for good if they're not logged into enough. In most cases, you'll need to leave your account dormant for an exceptionally long period before it's deactivated, but some brands reserve the right to delete accounts after as little as 30 days if they're not used.

With that in mind, we've put a quick roundup of the biggest companies with inactive account policies you should be aware of. Here are ten major tech companies that may deactivate your account if it goes dormant for too long.