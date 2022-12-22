This Is Why So Many People Hate Ubisoft

To add to Ubisoft's public reputation, many Ubisoft franchises like "Far Cry," the "Tom Clancy's" games, "Assassin's Creed," "Watch Dogs," and "For Honor" have historically been wildly successful, but have seen a decline in popularity in more recent installments. "Assassin's Creed Valhalla," for one, was criticized by reviewers like Skill Up for being too long, while "Far Cry 5" received largely positive reviews, but many comments online expressed disappointment toward the formulaic open-world game design that didn't bring too much innovation to the table (via Reddit).

The addition of microtransactions to full-price games, like the "Time Savers" in "Assassin's Creed Odyssey" — and more recently, the company moving to add NFTs into its games — has also earned the ire of many gamers. While microtransactions in gaming are nothing new, gamers were upset by more recent examples because it seemed like the game was at least partially designed around being able to sell microtransactions, making them more intrusive than usual (via PC Gamer).

There was also the blowback from gamers on Ubisoft's attempt at monetizing in-game items via NFTs. Ubisoft Quartz was an NFT program that made its first appearance in "Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint," and would turn in-game cosmetics into collectible NFTs. According to Kotaku, Quartz wasn't only despised for being a blatant cash grab, but also because it was a bad implementation of an NFT in general — with an oversupply of tokens and weak security.

Add to these issues Ubisoft's reputation for closing down servers for games that are as little as three years old (as reported by GamesRadar), and you have a perfect recipe for upset gamers.