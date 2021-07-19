Ubisoft reveals free-to-play shooter Tom Clancy’s XDefiant

While Tom Clancy fans are going to have to wait until 2022 to get their hands on Rainbow Six Extraction, it seems that Ubisoft will have another Tom Clancy game ready to go in the near future. Today the company announced Tom Clancy’s XDefiant, a new free-to-play arena shooter that seems to have a heavy focus on player customization.

Ubisoft San Francisco is leading development on this game, with Mark Rubin acting as executive producer and Jason Schroeder as creative director. In the reveal trailer today, Rubin and Schroeder described Tom Clancy’s XDefiant as “fast-paced firefights meets punk rock mosh pit.” They also say that XDefiant will combine “realistic gunplay with personalized classes.”

There will be four classes to pick from, known in the game as factions. The Wolves serve as the tanks, while the Cleaners are the assault faction. Echelon players will act as support, and Outcasts will provide teams with their healers. Rubin and Schroeder today said that XDefiant‘s factions are based on maverick groups from the Tom Clancy franchise and that we’ll see more classes added to the game as time goes on. The two also promise that a lot of attention has been given to how the weapons look and feel in the game.

Essentially, XDefiant seems like a return to more traditional FPS multiplayer games in a sea of battle royale titles. There’s a lot we still don’t know about XDefiant, to be honest, but it won’t be much longer because we discover more because Ubisoft is about to kick off the first beta test for the game.

That first beta will begin on August 5th, but unfortunately, it’ll only be available to PC players in the US and Canada (in addition to PC, Tom Clancy’s XDefiant is launching on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S). You can register for these beta tests over on XDefiant‘s website, which will hopefully host more information about the game in the coming weeks.