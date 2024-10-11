How To Back Up Your Samsung Galaxy Phone

Backing up your Galaxy phone to Samsung Cloud is one of the simplest ways to secure your data. Samsung Cloud allows you to store a wide variety of information, including call logs, contacts, apps, and settings, ensuring that your data is protected and easily restored when needed. Here's how to back up your Galaxy phone's data to the Samsung Cloud:

Open the Settings app on your phone. Scroll down to tap "Accounts and backup." Under the "Samsung Cloud" section, select "Back up data." Use the toggles to specify what you want to back up. Tap "Back up now" to confirm. Hit "Done" once the back up is complete.

Samsung Cloud provides 15GB of free storage, which is ample space for most users. However, it's important to note that it does not back up files larger than 1GB. Additionally, Samsung Cloud does not include locally stored documents and photos, so you will need to back these up separately using another cloud storage service or an external storage device.

Once you've backed up your Galaxy phone, you can restore that data on the same or any other Galaxy phone. Keep in mind that you can't restore this data on non-Samsung devices. To restore the data on a Galaxy phone, head to Settings > Accounts and backup > Samsung Cloud > Restore data. Then, choose the backup from which you want to restore data and hit Restore to begin the process.

