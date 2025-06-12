What Does It Mean If Your iPhone Keeps Flashing The Apple Logo?

iPhones are generally reliable, but they can still run into issues from time to time. Sometimes it's something minor, like the screen refusing to rotate or the keyboard freezing. At other times, the issue is more serious, such as the iPhone getting stuck in SOS mode. You may also encounter a situation where the Apple logo keeps flashing on the screen, and the device won't turn on. This often happens after installing an update or restoring from a backup. In some cases, even a simple drop can lead to this kind of issue.

One of the first things you should try in such cases is a force restart. This can often take care of any temporary glitches that may be causing the problem. Depending on your iPhone model, the steps to force restart it can vary. For an iPhone 8 or later, press and quickly release the volume up button, then do the same with the volume down button. Then, press and hold the side button until your screen goes blank and the Apple logo appears.

If you're using an iPhone 7, press and hold both the volume down button and side buttons until you see the Apple logo on the screen. For an iPhone 6s or earlier model, press and hold the home button along with the side or top button until the Apple logo appears. After that, just wait for your device to boot normally.

