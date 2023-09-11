What You Need To Do If Your iPhone Gets Stuck In Recovery Mode

Anyone who's used an iPhone — or any other modern electronic device — is or will eventually become familiar with the typical song and dance of occasional troubleshooting methods. Sometimes, an iPhone will lock up; sometimes, it may get stuck during an update; and sometimes, you might have to make use of Recovery Mode to set things right again.

The problem is that those very troubleshooting techniques can run into problems themselves. Even Recovery Mode, which is specifically designed to help you restore your iPhone by hooking it up to your computer, has the potential to freeze on you. You can expect to spend some time staring at the Restore screen during the process, but as long as the progress bar keeps moving, you're in good shape.

That said, if you run into Recovery Mode issues, don't panic just yet. Something as simple as a restart could potentially fix everything and get you on your way — though if the problem persists, you may need to turn to Apple for professional assistance as you might have a more serious issue on your hands. But before worrying about all of that, the first step is to break out of that Recovery Mode loop.