Why Your iPhone Is Stuck On A White Screen (And How To Fix It)

iPhones are reliable, but like any smartphone, they can occasionally freeze and become unresponsive. Sometimes, your iPhone might not turn on or refuse to charge. Other times, it might be stuck on a white screen. When this happens, the screen is on but only displays a white light. Tapping the screen or attempting to turn off the iPhone doesn't work. As a result, this issue is sometimes called the "White Screen of Death." While that might sound ominous, it's often easy to fix.

If you've tried (and failed) to install a software update, your iPhone might display a white screen. It might also be caused when you attempt to jailbreak your iPhone. While a software-related white screen issue is easier to fix, an underlying hardware problem might also be the culprit. The latter usually happens when the iPhone has been damaged from being dropped or if there's an issue with a connection to the display. A hardware problem will need to be fixed by Apple, but if a software glitch has caused the white screen, there are a few things you can try before taking your iPhone in for service.