How To Find Deleted Content On Instagram (And Restore It)

Part of decluttering your smartphone and digital life is deleting old, irrelevant posts from your social media accounts. Maybe you previously shared a Facebook video for a contest that has since passed. Or perhaps you no longer want your online friends on X to see your tweets about your one-time obsession with cow print.

But what if, after removing your posts, you suddenly change your mind? Lucky for you, platforms like Instagram allow you to find and retrieve deleted content easily. Your Instagram account stores any removed photos, videos, reels, and archived stories for up to 30 days, and unarchived stories for 24 hours. After which, the content is permanently deleted.

If you want to view and restore your deleted Instagram content within the allowable timeframe, though, it's pretty easy to do so right from your Instagram mobile app (the functionality isn't available on the web app). We'll walk you through the step-by-step process of finding and restoring deleted content on Instagram.