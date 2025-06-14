Yamaha Bolt Vs. Indian Scout: Which Is Quicker?

In terms of its reputation, the Indian Scout is a hard bike to beat. Back in 1967, at the Bonneville Salt Flats, Burt Munro set an official land speed record in a hand-crafted aerodynamic bullet he built around a 1920 Indian Scout, a record that still stands today. Burt's 184 mph odyssey played out again in 2005, when Anthony Hopkins starred as the 68-year-old New Zealander in the box office hit "The World's Fastest Indian", cementing Burt's fame while reaffirming the Scout's notoriety as one very fast ride.

Fame and legacy aside, just how quick is the modern-day Indian? How would a 2025 Scout fare when matched up against its Japanese rival, the similarly styled Yamaha Bolt? If you want the quick answer, you're in luck, because both middleweights tip the scales at 542 pounds. So unless it is geared like a tractor, the bike with more torque and more power is going to take that prize.

In the Yamaha Bolt corner, we have 53 horsepower and 59 ft-lb of torque, while in the other, the Indian Scout packs 105 hp and 82 ft-lb. It's no contest: With nearly twice the power and far more torque, the Scout is the faster bike. It is quicker off the line, and will hold that advantage until hitting its top speed. But as we will see, there is more to this match-up than sheer grunt, because the Bolt can punch well above its weight — with some smooth, low-down moves to boot.

