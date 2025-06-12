Why Some Mercedes Models Have Two Car Batteries Instead Of One

Certain Mercedes vehicles, like the E500, SL500, and S550, are equipped with two batteries in the hood and trunk: the main battery and the accessory battery. The main battery serves the typical purpose of a car battery, namely starting the car. The accessory battery, meanwhile, powers everything else you'd find in your Mercedes vehicle. This includes the lights, stereo systems, power locks, and any other gadgets present.

Advertisement

Why does a Mercedes need two batteries to do what most cars can do with one, though? It's because, as a luxury vehicle, a Mercedes has a generally much higher level of power consumption. Compared to simpler cars, a Mercedes is packed full of elaborate electronic features and mechanisms. The 2024 Mercedes E-Class has a range of luxurious features, like ambient lighting and an all-digital dashboard. If all of those tried to draw from the same battery as the starter, you'd never be able to start the car.

Ergo, the starter has a dedicated battery specifically for turning the engine over, while other electrical features in a Mercedes draw power from the accessory battery. This is likely why the accessory battery is also known as the consumer battery, as these features consume quite a bit of energy. This can also be why the battery light on your dashboard may have come on, even if the car is starting fine. In that case, the main battery is probably doing okay, but something may have gone wrong with the consumer battery.

Advertisement