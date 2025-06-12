If You Have One Of These iPhones, Say Goodbye To WhatsApp

They say all good things must come to an end, and for some iPhone users, that's exactly what's happening with WhatsApp. On June 1, 2025, WhatsApp officially ended support for several iPhone models because they no longer meet the app's latest software requirements. If you're an iPhone user, you now need to have iOS 15.1 or later installed to continue using the messaging service. WhatsApp's decision has effectively cut off devices that are stuck on iOS 12.5.7 after Apple stopped providing major iOS updates for them.

That means if you've been using WhatsApp on an iPhone released in or before 2014, you'll have to buy a new phone or find an alternative way to use the app. For WhatsApp users with legacy iPhones who've put off upgrading to newer models like the iPhone 16, this may be the final push that gets them to do so. While WhatsApp's stance may surprise users, especially since the company has historically supported older hardware long after newer models arrived, it says the change allows the app to support newer devices and keep pace with the latest technology.