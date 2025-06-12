If You Have One Of These iPhones, Say Goodbye To WhatsApp
They say all good things must come to an end, and for some iPhone users, that's exactly what's happening with WhatsApp. On June 1, 2025, WhatsApp officially ended support for several iPhone models because they no longer meet the app's latest software requirements. If you're an iPhone user, you now need to have iOS 15.1 or later installed to continue using the messaging service. WhatsApp's decision has effectively cut off devices that are stuck on iOS 12.5.7 after Apple stopped providing major iOS updates for them.
That means if you've been using WhatsApp on an iPhone released in or before 2014, you'll have to buy a new phone or find an alternative way to use the app. For WhatsApp users with legacy iPhones who've put off upgrading to newer models like the iPhone 16, this may be the final push that gets them to do so. While WhatsApp's stance may surprise users, especially since the company has historically supported older hardware long after newer models arrived, it says the change allows the app to support newer devices and keep pace with the latest technology.
Which iPhones have lost WhatsApp support?
WhatsApp's latest update has left several iPhone models behind, specifically the iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, and iPhone 6 Plus, as they can't be upgraded past iOS 12.5.7 due to hardware limitations. At a minimum, an iPhone must be running iOS 15.1 to remain compatible with WhatsApp. There was some confusion about whether the iPhone 6s, 6s Plus, and the first-generation iPhone SE would be included on the list of unsupported devices, but that did not come to pass. All of these models can run iOS 15.8.4, making them compatible with WhatsApp's new requirements, at least for now.
While WhatsApp had initially planned to make the change in May, it gave users a bit more time to prepare by postponing the deadline until June. If you're using an iPhone that is no longer supported by WhatsApp, you should have received a notification from the service letting you know. And, given that the deadline has already passed, you've likely noticed that WhatsApp no longer works on your pre-2014 iPhone. While you don't need to buy the newest iPhone to keep using WhatsApp, you will have to upgrade to one that runs iOS 15.1 or later.
Why did WhatsApp end support for these iPhones?
Given that the iPhone models that WhatsApp has discontinued support for were released in 2013 and 2014, it's not particularly surprising that Meta has decided to phase out support as the hardware falls further behind. As devices age, they can struggle to keep up with newer app features and system requirements, which is part of why Apple no longer provides iOS updates beyond 12.5.7 for these models.
WhatsApp says it regularly evaluates which devices and software versions it'll continue supporting and factors in both the age of the software and the size of its remaining user base before deciding to discontinue support. Since the iPhones in question no longer receive iOS updates, they don't have the software needed to run the latest WhatsApp features. As with all devices, once a manufacturer stops updating their software, they eventually become incompatible with the newest versions of apps.
It's a concern many users share, which is why even owners of the iPhone 16 want to know how long it will last, and much of that depends on how long Apple continues to provide software updates for the device. As newer versions of iOS include important security updates and system capabilities, devices stuck on outdated software eventually become incompatible with WhatsApp's requirements.