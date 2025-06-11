Chinook Pinnacle Landings: How Does The Helicopter Balance Its Rear Wheels On A Cliff?

There are very few helicopters in the world that can do what the Chinook does. This military beast is known to have pulled off some seriously impressive stunts over the years. And one of the most talked-about moves is the "pinnacle landing". It is basically a maneuver where the Chinook balances just its two rear wheels on the edge of a cliff or mountain while hovering in place. It sounds risky, right? Well, it is indeed, but it's a game-changer when the terrain is too rough or narrow for a full landing.

Pinnacle landing has been performed multiple times by trained officials. For instance, back in 2019, a Canadian Chinook crew nailed a perfect pinnacle landing in Mali during a UN peacekeeping mission. They balanced the chopper on a rocky ledge long enough for 24 troops to hop out and even pose for a quick photo. It was part of Operation Presence under the UN's MINUSMA mission, where this military helicopter made its name for doing something that sounded unbelievable.