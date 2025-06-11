Chinook Pinnacle Landings: How Does The Helicopter Balance Its Rear Wheels On A Cliff?
There are very few helicopters in the world that can do what the Chinook does. This military beast is known to have pulled off some seriously impressive stunts over the years. And one of the most talked-about moves is the "pinnacle landing". It is basically a maneuver where the Chinook balances just its two rear wheels on the edge of a cliff or mountain while hovering in place. It sounds risky, right? Well, it is indeed, but it's a game-changer when the terrain is too rough or narrow for a full landing.
Pinnacle landing has been performed multiple times by trained officials. For instance, back in 2019, a Canadian Chinook crew nailed a perfect pinnacle landing in Mali during a UN peacekeeping mission. They balanced the chopper on a rocky ledge long enough for 24 troops to hop out and even pose for a quick photo. It was part of Operation Presence under the UN's MINUSMA mission, where this military helicopter made its name for doing something that sounded unbelievable.
The secret lies in design and power
The Chinook's ability to pull off such cliffside landings comes down to smart engineering. The two massive rotors in the helicopter spin in opposite directions, which cancel out the torque, keeping the aircraft stable. This feature is incredibly useful when you're hovering with only part of the landing gear touching the ground. But have you ever wondered who is doing the heavy lifting behind the scenes? That would be the Chinook's two Honeywell T55 engines, giving it all the power and control it needs to stay balanced, even in the tricky terrains.
What also helps is how the Chinook can hover with pinpoint control. Usually, helicopters struggle to stay level on tricky surfaces, but the Chinook's design allows it to dip its rear while keeping the front in the air. Add to that a minimum crew of a pilot, co-pilot, and flight engineer working together, and you've got a helicopter ready to handle missions most helicopters wouldn't even try. In fact, the Chinook has even been tested to land on water — that's the level of expectations it has set.
A helicopter built for the toughest jobs
The Chinook first took off in September 1961, and believe it or not, it is still one of the oldest helicopters in service today with the U.S. military. With a top speed of around 315 km/h and the ability to lift up to 48,000 pounds in extreme conditions, it is crafted for doing what others simply can't. During the Vietnam War, one Chinook even carried 147 refugees in a single flight. It was way above its typical capacity, but still managed to pull that off.
When in action, the Chinook gets the job done. And it's not just limited to a particular job either — the military depends on it for dropping supplies, transporting troops, evacuation, resupply, and pinnacle landing to pick up troops. The latest version, the CH-47F, comes with a digital cockpit and a few smart upgrades to make life easier for the crew. Despite being around since 1961, militaries around the world are still using it proudly.