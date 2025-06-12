This Is The 'Top Problem' With Modern Cars, According To J.D. Power
Some veteran drivers will tell you that getting behind the wheel just isn't as enjoyable as it used to be. Gas is costlier, there are more vehicles on the road, and stringent regulations mean that the great, hulking powerhouses that previous generations were so fond of have become something of a rare commodity. As the old saying goes, they just don't make them like they used to. Modern cars have considerable advantages over their classic counterparts, but they also see some issues that their forebears didn't.
The J.D. Power 2025 U.S. Vehicle Dependability Study was compiled by the organization from data provided by just over 34,000 owners of new-in-2022 vehicles, after they have had three years to thoroughly put those models through their paces. The purpose of the study is to identify issues that can affect their vehicles at this stage in their lifespan, and how common it is for them to do so in terms of a metric J.D Power refers to as PP100, or problems per 100 vehicles. The top car problem identified by the study is one that many drivers will have had frustrating experiences with : "Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity," per the outlet, which weighed in at 8.4 PP100. Though these features add some excellent quality features to our rides, it's certainly true that they can be frustratingly inconsistent as well.
Issues that bring down the Apple CarPlay and Android Auto experience
It's unsurprising that connectivity is a specific bugbear for drivers. The choice between Apple CarPlay and Android Auto is largely a matter of taste, with some opting for the range of utility apps Android Auto offers and others preferring Apple CarPlay's approach to music navigation, for instance. Whichever option a driver chooses, though, both can experience issues making and maintaining a connection. When they do, it's not always easy to rectify. This is compounded, J.D. Power's 2025 U.S. Vehicle Dependability Study notes, by the fact that new cars are replete with such features: "Built-in Bluetooth systems (4.6 PP100) and Wi-Fi (2.4 PP100) are also among the top problems related to software defects this year," the study concluded.
Modern cars have infotainment features that drivers of older models probably can't have imagined. This is crucial for those with children who absolutely need to watch "Bluey" episodes throughout a lengthy road trip, but those who use these popular features should also memorize some of the standard troubleshooting advice to restore their connection when needed. There are some easy ways to try and troubleshoot Android Auto and fix some common Apple CarPlay issues, with Samsung noting that, in the latter case, disconnecting and/or restarting your device, and connecting using the official cable from it, can resolve the issue.
Of course, while the study deems connectivity troubles with these services to be the top issue facing newer cars, this was determined by how common it was found to be. There are, unfortunately, many far more dangerous problems that drivers can face. This isn't to say that stability isn't paramount, though, especially considering that they're frequently used for following routes.