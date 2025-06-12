This Is The 'Top Problem' With Modern Cars, According To J.D. Power

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Some veteran drivers will tell you that getting behind the wheel just isn't as enjoyable as it used to be. Gas is costlier, there are more vehicles on the road, and stringent regulations mean that the great, hulking powerhouses that previous generations were so fond of have become something of a rare commodity. As the old saying goes, they just don't make them like they used to. Modern cars have considerable advantages over their classic counterparts, but they also see some issues that their forebears didn't.

The J.D. Power 2025 U.S. Vehicle Dependability Study was compiled by the organization from data provided by just over 34,000 owners of new-in-2022 vehicles, after they have had three years to thoroughly put those models through their paces. The purpose of the study is to identify issues that can affect their vehicles at this stage in their lifespan, and how common it is for them to do so in terms of a metric J.D Power refers to as PP100, or problems per 100 vehicles. The top car problem identified by the study is one that many drivers will have had frustrating experiences with : "Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity," per the outlet, which weighed in at 8.4 PP100. Though these features add some excellent quality features to our rides, it's certainly true that they can be frustratingly inconsistent as well.

