The Fastest EV You Can Buy In 2025 (Without Breaking The Bank)

In the realm of electric cars, the net range usually takes precedence over aspects raw speed and acceleration figures. Yet, you would be surprised to know that electric rides often leave the gas-guzzling rides behind at the starting line because they can deliver peak torque without having to worry about gear shifts or revving up the engine. The net result is faster acceleration and responsiveness, paired with smooth pickup and continued performance uptick. When you think of fast electric cars, names like Lucid Air, Mercedes-AMG EQS, Audi RS e-tron GT, and Porsche Taycan Turbo come mind. Unfortunately, these cars don't come cheap.

You will, however, be surprised to know it won't take an arm and a leg to pick an electric car that's fast and affordable at the same time. The top name on the list? The Tesla Model 3 Performance. Specifically, we are talking about the all-wheel drive performance variant. It starts at $54,990, but after applying the federal credits, the asking price comes down to $47,490. Plus, after factoring in the estimated savings on fuel over the course of five years (a statistic claimed by Tesla, but by no means definitive), you're looking at an ownership splurge worth $42,490.

For that asking price, the Tesla Model 3 Performance breaks the coveted three-second acceleration barrier. The Long Range (All Wheel Drive) model is no slouch either. This one takes only 4.2 seconds to achieve the 0-60 mph acceleration numbers, while the entry-level model priced at $42,490 (before tax credits are applied) takes 4.9 seconds to reach that mark.

