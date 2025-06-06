The Fastest EV You Can Buy In 2025 (Without Breaking The Bank)
In the realm of electric cars, the net range usually takes precedence over aspects raw speed and acceleration figures. Yet, you would be surprised to know that electric rides often leave the gas-guzzling rides behind at the starting line because they can deliver peak torque without having to worry about gear shifts or revving up the engine. The net result is faster acceleration and responsiveness, paired with smooth pickup and continued performance uptick. When you think of fast electric cars, names like Lucid Air, Mercedes-AMG EQS, Audi RS e-tron GT, and Porsche Taycan Turbo come mind. Unfortunately, these cars don't come cheap.
You will, however, be surprised to know it won't take an arm and a leg to pick an electric car that's fast and affordable at the same time. The top name on the list? The Tesla Model 3 Performance. Specifically, we are talking about the all-wheel drive performance variant. It starts at $54,990, but after applying the federal credits, the asking price comes down to $47,490. Plus, after factoring in the estimated savings on fuel over the course of five years (a statistic claimed by Tesla, but by no means definitive), you're looking at an ownership splurge worth $42,490.
For that asking price, the Tesla Model 3 Performance breaks the coveted three-second acceleration barrier. The Long Range (All Wheel Drive) model is no slouch either. This one takes only 4.2 seconds to achieve the 0-60 mph acceleration numbers, while the entry-level model priced at $42,490 (before tax credits are applied) takes 4.9 seconds to reach that mark.
Why pick the Tesla Model 3 Performance?
Starting with the official acceleration figures, the Tesla Model 3 Performance goes from still to 60mph in just 2.9 seconds. It's not the only Tesla car to achieve that figure, as the Model S Plaid will achieve the 0-60 mph number in under two seconds, but at nearly twice the asking price. The Tesla Model 3 Performance comes equipped with a next-gen driver unit that delivers 500 horsepower. Tesla says multiple aspects of the car have been tuned to deliver the best drive experience without compromising on raw firepower.
The staggered wheels, for example, are said to deliver sharp "turn-in response, improved predictability, increased traction out of corners and optimized aerodynamics." The high-performance brakes exclusive to this model offer a consistent braking output despite speed and temperature fluctuations. The chassis on the Performance trim has also been optimized to offer improved suspension, while the third-generation track mode offers even more granular controls over aspects such as stability, handling, and regenerative braking.
Thanks to in-house software-based tuning, Tesla says the upgraded adaptive damping system for the suspension hardware provides better body control without cutting down on the drive comfort. Also, to go with its performance-first appeal, the affordable electric car also comes armed with a carbon fiber spoiler and rear diffuser for improved stability while cruising at high speeds. Overall, as the company puts it on its website, the Performance (All Wheel Drive) variant is the "most powerful Model 3" it has made to date.
What are the other options?
If you want to go faster, Tesla has a few more options to offer. The Tesla Cybertruck in its Cyberbeast configuration touches the 0-60 mark in 2.6 seconds for a steep sum of $99,990 before tax credits. For a similar asking price, the Model S Plaid will do 0-60 mph in 1.99 seconds, while its All-Wheel Drive trim touches that acceleration figure in 3.1 seconds.
The Model X Plaid can pull off the 60mph acceleration stunt in 2.5 seconds at an asking price of $99,990, or within 3.4 seconds if you pick up the $84,990 All-Wheel Drive Model. On the more affordable side of the debate, you have the Tesla Model (updated Juniper model), which goes from zero to 60mph in 4.6 seconds at a flat ask of $48,990, without tax credits applied.
Away from Tesla's Realm, you have the Hyundai Ioniq 5, which starts at $42,990 and can go from 0-60 miles per hour in just over 5 seconds. The Kia EV 6 can also manage similar acceleration figures, with a claimed 5.3 seconds for the latest trim. If this one has your attention, pick between the GT-Line models, starting at $46,700 (after tax credits are applied), for that extra performance grunt. The Ford Mustang Mach-E GT will take you from 0 to 60 miles per hour in 3.3 seconds and starts at $54,495, before factoring in federal tax credits and destination charges.