What Does GPU Sag Mean? (And How To Avoid It)

In a typical gaming PC build, the GPU unit is connected directly to the motherboard via a PCIe slot, as well as mounted on the PCIe slot and bracket. GPUs are some of the largest components you can find in a PC, but generally, this particular mounting setup is enough to keep them steady and level. However, not all GPUs are made equal in terms of weight — some GPUs may be heavier than the norm, especially if they're equipped with additional hardware like built-in liquid cooling.

If your GPU is too heavy for the PCIe slot and its mounts to support under their own power, it'll naturally begin to sag downward. This isn't an immediate, emergency problem, as the GPU is still technically connected to the motherboard and should still function normally. However, when the GPU is sagging like that, it's putting additional pressure on the connection pins of the PCIe slot. It's kind of like sticking a putty knife into the gap between a couple of tiles; if the knife stays perfectly horizontal, nothing happens, but a slight angle creates leverage and begins prying things loose.

Over time, the additional pressure on those connection pins will wear them out, damaging and disabling them. This can be worsened if you're playing one of the more GPU-intensive games on the market today and making your GPU heat up. Your GPU may sag further in high temperatures, worsening the damage on the pins.

